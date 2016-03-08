Cagliari president reveals that Barella 'will return one day'

14 July at 14:15
Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini granted an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, in which he spoke about the sale of Nicolò Barella to Inter. 

"Was it the right summer to sell it? Now I can say, yes, I'm sure of it. The other night, having arrived in Milan, Nicolò came to my house, we hugged each other and I repeated that one day he will be back playing for Cagliari. And he has the same idea as me," he concluded.

