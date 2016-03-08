Cagliari president warns Inter by slapping hefty price tag on midfielder

In recent weeks, the Argentine midfielder has been named as one of the Inter's back-up plans, should they fail to sign Arturo Vidal from Barcelona this month. However, just like the negotiations for the Chilean, the ones for the Cagliari man won't be easy either.

In fact, the Sardinian's president made it very clear that the midfielder won't leave for cheap, although he also stated that he would like to see Nainggolan stay. Therefore, the latter could perhaps be included in Inter's potential offer for Nandez.

"We have no intention of giving him up in January. We are calm with regards to Nandez. He's training well and will have a great season in the Cagliari shirt. Today, this is the case, but if someone brings €80m I don't know.

"Nainggolan staying? It's not a simple thing but if there was even just a 10% chance, we would go for it. Today, it's a difficult dream to achieve," he concluded.





It remains to be seen which midfielder will arrive in Milan, although it's clear that it's one of Inter's main priorities during this transfer window. As a result of this, Nandez remains a target.