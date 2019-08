Cagliari reach agreement with Juve for Pellegrini: the details

It's all done for ​Luca Pellegrini. Juventus' left-back is ready to move to Cagliari after a few weeks of training with the Bianconeri, under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.For the Italian, it will be a return to Sardinia after spending last season there on loan. At Cagliari, he will be able to play and grow with continuity in a team that aims high, based on the transfer market.Pellegrini is one of the six players that Sarri talked about, all of which are deemed surplus to requirements. The left-back arrived in the Spinazzola affair, with a valuation of about €22m.As Sky Italia explains, he will join Cagliari on a dry loan after the acceleration in the negotiations in recent days. In fact, the medical tests have already been scheduled, and everything is in place for the transfer.