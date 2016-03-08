Cagliari-Sassuolo: confirmed line-ups
26 August at 19:35Cagliari host Sassuolo this evening as the visitors look to make it two wins from two; after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 last weekend. Cagliari, on the other hand, fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Empoli last weekend.
In the last five games between these two sides, Cagliari have won two, Sassuolo have won two and one has been a draw; showing how evenly matched these sides have been in recent years.
Line-ups:
Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Romagna, Klavan, Padoin; Dessena, Cigarini, Barella, Ionita; Pavoletti, Sau
Sassuolo: Consigli; Ferrari, Magnani, Marlon, Lirola; Locatelli, Sensi, Duncan; Di Francesco, Prince Boateng, Berardi
