Cagliari host Sassuolo this evening as the visitors look to make it two wins from two; after defeating Inter Milan 1-0 last weekend. Cagliari, on the other hand, fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Empoli last weekend.In the last five games between these two sides, Cagliari have won two, Sassuolo have won two and one has been a draw; showing how evenly matched these sides have been in recent years.Line-ups:Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Romagna, Klavan, Padoin; Dessena, Cigarini, Barella, Ionita; Pavoletti, SauSassuolo: Consigli; Ferrari, Magnani, Marlon, Lirola; Locatelli, Sensi, Duncan; Di Francesco, Prince Boateng, Berardi