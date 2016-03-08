Cagliari set price tag for Liverpool, Milan and Inter target
13 October at 19:00Niccolo Barella is a player who interests many big teams in Europe. The Italian international is impressing with Cagliari in Serie A and thus would be no surprise if this were his last season in Sardinia. Now it seems that besides Italian suitors, foreign teams are also in the run for his services.
According to today's edition of La Nuova Sardegna, Liverpool are monitoring the player with particular attention. Serie A sides Inter and Milan have been expressing their interest as well, with Gennaro Gattuso reportedly being a big admirer of the youngster.
The Sardinian paper, however, also reports that it will be very difficult negotiations for anyone interested in Barella, as Tommaso Giulini, president of Cagliari, has set an asking price of no less than 50 million euros.
The 21-year-old has so far featured in all matches for Cagliari this season, scoring 1 goal in 8 appearances. He also made his international debut for Italy three days ago in Italy's friendly match against Ukraine.
