Cagliari, Simeone: 'Coming here wasn't a step backwards in my career'
03 October at 19:00Cagliari forward Giovanni Simeone spoke to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his new experiences in Sardinia.
"Coming here a step backwards in my career? Absolutely not. I always went where I felt the trust of the environment in me, when I realised that the coach wanted me so much and that President Giulini was ready to make great sacrifices to have me, I did not think for a moment to say no.”
The 24-year-old Argentinian forward, son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone, moved to Cagliari on loan with an obligation to buy this summer from Fiorentina. The player has scored two goals in his first five games with the Sardinian side.
Simeone struggled at Fiorentina last season, only scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 40 games for the Tuscan club.
Apollo Heyes
