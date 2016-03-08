Cagliari star says he rejected Barcelona and Chelsea
01 November at 12:40In a long interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Darijo Srna revealed why he opted for Cagliari this summer, rather than the likes of Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea.
"Why Cagliari? It's the only club that really wanted me. Inter, Barcelona and Chelsea? One must go where the heart and head tell him. Before deciding, I made my research. Giovanni and Giacomo Branchini, who are not my agents, but friends, told me about the environment," he began.
The right-back also spoke about Leonardo Pavoletti, who seemed to have a big hand in bringing the Croatian to Sardinia.
"Then Pavoletti called me, which I liked very much. He loves to joke, like me, and is a great striker. I think he deserves a chance in the Italian national team. Barella (Cagliari midfielder) will surely become the leader in a couple of years for Italy," Srna concluded.
