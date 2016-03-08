Cagliari vs. AC Milan: Probable line-ups - Pioli to change formation

Milan were quite frankly horrible against Sampdoria last time out, failing to convert their chances especially in the second half of the game. The entrance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't help either - if anything it just highlighted the problems.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via SempreMilan.com ), Pioli could switch to a 4-4-2 formation, pairing up Ibrahimovic with Rafael Leao in attack as their partnership looked promising for the 35 minutes they got against Sampdoria.

Suso is expected to be dropped in favour of Castillejo, following the very poor display performance last week, getting booed by the crowd at San Siro.

Likely Cagliari XI (4-3-2-1): Olsen; Farago, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Simeone.



Likely AC Milan XI (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Leao.

Tomorrow afternoon, Cagliari will take on AC Milan at the Sardegna Arena. It will be the first game of the 19th round, and both sides are looking to pick themselves back up after a poor spell recently. Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli is considering a formation change.