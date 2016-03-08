Fiorentina are sitting in tenth place, two points behind Sampdoria, but five points from Lazio in eight place (who have played one game less). Therefore, tonight's game will be important for the La Viola, as we're heading into the business end of the season. Down below is everything you need to know about the game, from stats, live updates and the official lineups.

The exciting clash between Cagliari and Fiorentina will kick off in just under an hour, with the home side looking to re-create their last game at the ground, when they beat Inter 2-1.