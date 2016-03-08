Cagliari vs. Inter: Probable line-ups

01 March at 14:15
This evening, Cagliari will host Inter at the Sardegna Arena in an attempt to break their negative trend against the Nerazzurri, having lost their last four games against the San Siro side. Down below are the expected line-ups for the game. 
 
Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Srna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Pellegrini; Ionita, Cigarini, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. 
 
Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Martinez. 
 

