Cagliari vs. Juventus: Allegri's squad, Dybala and Mandzukic out

Massimiliano Allegri has named his squad for tomorrow's match against Cagliari. Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic won't take part as the former is injured, while the latter has a fever. Down below is the complete squad list.

Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Caceres, Pjanic, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Kean, Bonucci, Cancelo, Pinsoglio, Emre Can, Rugani, Bentancur, Del Favero, Bernardeschi, Kastanos, Mavididi, Nicolussi Caviglia.