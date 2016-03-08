Cagliari vs Juventus 0-2 FT, as Bonucci and Kean got the goals

MATCH PREVIEW:



- Juventus have won each of their last five Serie A meetings against Cagliari, keeping a clean sheet in four of them.

- Cagliari are winless against Juventus since November 2009: since then, they’ve managed three draws and 13 defeats in 16 top-flight matches.

- Cagliari have lost each of their last seven Serie A home meetings against Juventus, shipping 18 goals in the process (2.6 per game on average).

- Cagliari have won their last two league matches and they could win three in a row in the competition for the first time since October 2016.

- Juventus lost without scoring in their last Serie A away game (2-0 v Genoa): the last time they failed to find the net in two consecutive away league matches was back in October 2015.

- Cagliari have won their last three Serie A home games, as many as they had in their first 11 home matches this season.

- Juventus have won the most points from losing positions in away games in Serie A this season (10), having won three of the five matches they’ve been trailing in away from home (D1 L1).

- Among the teams he has faced more than twice in Serie A, Juventus (three) and Napoli (six) are the only two against which Cagliari’s Leonardo Pavoletti has failed to find the net in the competition.

- Federico Bernardeschi has scored three goals and delivered an assist in his two Serie A away meetings against Cagliari: including the winning goal in January 2018 (0-1 win).

- Alex Sandro could play his 150th game with Juventus (all comps). He has the most recoveries (140) and the most tackles (59) of any Juventus outfield player in Serie A this season.



