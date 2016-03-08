Cagliari want Barella at Roma: here is why it is not happening
04 July at 22:10Serie A side Cagliari are more than willing to let Nicolo Barella join Roma but the giallorossi are not willing to sign the Italian midfielder this summer.
Barella has been heavily linked with a move to Inter this summer but Roma are the latest club to make an approach. But Gianluca Petrachi's recent comments say that Inter will sign Barella, who is also considering a move to the Stadio Olimpico.
We understand that Cagliari prefer selling Barella to Roma because of the higher fee that they have put in their deal. They have offered 35 million euros plus Gregoire Defrel, which is more than the 35 million euros plus five million euros bonuses that Inter offered.
In between this is Barella's agent Alessandro Beltrami who is waiting for an opening from the Inter side of the negotiation but it hasn't come yet.
As things stand, Barella wants Inter and Inter want Barella too. But Cagliari want Barella to go to Roma but Roma don't want to sign the Italian this summer. They have already backed away from the deal. But next week could be a decisive week in the deal.
