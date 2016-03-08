Caicedo edging closer to contract extension with Lazio
08 September at 10:34Italian Serie A giants Lazio veteran striker Felipe Caicedo is edging closer to signing a contract extension, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 31-year-old is now in the final year of his contract and will become a free-agent in the summer of 2020 if the contract is not renewed.
However, as per the latest report, the Ecuador international is getting closer to extending contract till 2022.
Caicedo has joined Lazio in 2017 from Spanish side Espanyol and has till now scored 11 goals in 50 league appearances.
For more news updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments