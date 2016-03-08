Cairo backs Mazzarri to lead Torino back to Champions League
22 October at 16:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s President Urbano Cairo has backed the manager Walter Mazzarri to take the club back to the UEFA Champions League, as per Tuttosport.
The Turin-based club are currently placed on the 10th position on the league table with just 10 points from first eight matches and are six points behind fourth-placed Napoli.
However, as per the latest report, Cairo is still optimistic to see the Toro back in the Europe’s elite competition next season with the players available in the squad and believes that manager Mazzarri is still the right man to accomplish the task.
