Cairo hints at Belotti stay, deals blow to Milan
22 May at 18:00Torino president Urbano Cairo has hinted at the club's desire to keep hold of star striker Andrea Belotti, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan over the last year.
In an interview that Cairo gave to Torino's official website, he indicated the club's desire to keep hold of the most important players. He said: "We were expecting something more but we finished the season on a high. All in all it's been a positive season."
"Now it's important to take stock of the squad we have and make the right interventions. To get off on the right foot next year. We have to decide what to do with our key players, which is quite important and there will be many confirmations.
"Then we will make ad hoc interventions to improve quality, as Mazzarri wants. We will not build a team with redundant numbers , but with a fair number of players who can all be considered as quality players."
"The goal is to retain all the most important playersand make young people grow by doing some quality intervention "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
