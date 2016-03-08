Cairo: ‘Torino could beat Inter’

Torino president Urbano Cairo spoke to Rai Sport after the Granata 2-2 draw against Inter.

“We played a very good second half”, Cairo said.

“In the first half we sat too deep but in the second half we had many chances and I think we could have won the game. It was a good game, Belotti scored a great goal and battled it out on every ball. Iago? He is not going to leave. It’s good to have many talented players, I am open to retain all the players that we have.”

