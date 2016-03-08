Cairo warns West Ham and Roma about future of €100m striker
25 January at 13:15Torino President Urbano Cairo doesn't want to sell his star striker Andrea Belotti. According to Tuttosport, the Granata president has confirmed that the player will go nowhere in the January transfer window although his future could be discussed in the summer.
Torino have received a € 45 million bid by West Ham but Cairo has decided to turn down the offer of the Hammers. Roma are also interested in the Italian striker but the Giallorossi have not made an official bid yet.
Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract. The clause, however, is only valid in the summer and for clubs outside Serie A.
Torino no.1 is not willing to listen to offers for his star striker who will see his Torino contract expire in 2021.
West Ham and Roma have been warned: if they are looking for a new striker in January, they'd better look elsewhere because Torino are not going to sell their 25-year-old striker in the winter transfer window.
