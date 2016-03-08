Cakir, the ‘Friend of Real Madrid’ designated to referee Liverpool-Barcelona

Cüneyt Çakır is set to referee the UEFA Champions League second leg clash involving Liverpool-Barcelona.



But the Turk hasn't gone down well to Barca fans in recent years and is known to be a 'friend of Real Madrid'- something that won't please many Barcelona fans at all.



Çakır was the man who was refereeing Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich last season and had denied the Bavarians a penalty.



He was also the referee in the game that saw Juventus go out against Real Madrid last season in controversial circumstances, sending off Gigi Buffon in stoppage time and handing Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty.



He was the man with the whistle when Man United had Nani sent off back in the Round of 16 in the 2012-13 season, as Real went onto comeback from a goal down to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.



