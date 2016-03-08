Calabria reveals what Boban and Maldini have brought to Milan

AC Milan have had somewhat of an off-the-pitch revival this summer, with a number of managerial and directorial changes leading the Rossoneri into what they hope will be a new era.



Speaking to Milan TV, Davide Calabria revealed more about the changes:



"​Lately, in recent years, there have been some change, but this year with the return of old Milan players who have made the history of this club make themselves felt of the importance of the year, it is a new year zero, but we are confident even if today is the first day so we will still have to know the coach who seems to be very busy in the field.



"​We who have been here for a long time must try to convey this to those who were already there and to those who have been here for a short time . I think we understand already when you set foot in Milanello what it means to play with Milan and wear these colours."