After they won the game against Roma in a thrilling manner, all of the Milan players were praised for their performance. As revealed by WhoScored , the Rossoneri saw a great improvement on one key area.

In fact, as stated by the stat site, Davide Calabria had the most successful passes in the team with 60, four more than Musacchio and Biglia in second place. This further proves Gattuso's philosophy of playing out from the back.

Bilgia, on the other hand, had the best pass accuracy with a stunning 98.2%, misplacing only one pass. In this aspect, Calabria had 95%.