Caldara and Higuain have chosen their AC Milan numbers
02 August at 21:45After the transfer was officially announced by AC Milan earlier this evening, the club has now also revealed the numbers that Higuain and Caldara have chosen.
The Argentinian has decided to take number nine, even though it was currently occupied by Andre Silva, which hints at an exit for the latter.
Meanwhile, Mattia Caldara has chosen number 33 after Thiago Silva, who wore it during his time at San Siro.
