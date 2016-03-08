Juve, Caldara arrives for medical - picture
03 July at 13:40Italian defender Mattia Caldara has arrived to undergo a Juventus medical.
Caldara agreed a deal for the Juventus in the winter of 2017 after a fee of 15 million euros plus 10 million euros was agreed. Caldara spent a season on loan at his former club Atalanta last season and impressed for the club.
Caldara will join his new team-mates in the pre-season training camp that will start at Juventus' new training ground on the 9th of July
Giornata di visite, oggi al #JMedical, per Mattia #Caldara! pic.twitter.com/A6QGly9pzJ— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 3, 2018
