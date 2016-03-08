Caldara explains AC Milan XI snub

Lack of game time of new AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is a big talking point for all the Rossoneri fans out there.



The promising centre-back joined the San Siro hierarchy in a swap deal with Leonardo Bonucci last summer but has yet to play one minute in official games this season.



“I think there is nothing strange”, Caldara told Sportmediaset.



“I still need to adapt to a four man defence which is not the same I used to play with in Bergamo. It’s not easy. I’ve spent one month here and I’ve understood what Gattuso wants. I have a positive relationship with him. I learn something new each day and I hope I will be ready as soon as possible.”



“I need to learn when it’s time to break out of the defensive line. A four line defence is very different from one with three men. The job involves all the other defenders and there are less anticipations. We need to move all together and I still need to learn all the right movements.”

