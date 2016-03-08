Caldara has passed his test with the Primavera: here is when he will return for AC Milan

Four nightmare months but now Mattia Caldara is about to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The centre-back joined Milan from Juventus last summer in the big exchange deal between the clubs which also involved Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain but has ever since only played 90 minutes for the Rossoneri, in the Europa League against Dudelange.



At first, Gattuso preferred to give the player more time to adapt to the new patterns and gave confidence to Musacchio and then the serious injury arrived in training at the end of October, the partial lesion of the Achilles tendon and the injury of the tendon of the right calf. Now, however, Caldara is ready and has played 45 minutes with the Primavera against Palermo.



The Rosanero did not cause Milan's defence many problems, so the 'test' should be taken with a pinch of salt. In several situations, however, Caldara was the protagonist on the field with decisive tackles and interventions.



The physical condition is still approximate and could not be otherwise, it will take at least another two weeks to see him at the top. Gennaro Gattuso does not want to force him back to the pitch prematurely. The medical staff has prepared a specific program for Caldara similar to that done by Andrea Conti done a few months ago.



The 24-year-old should play with the Primavera also next week against Chievo on Sunday. First positive feelings. Caldara can become an extra weapon in Milan's race for the Champions League.