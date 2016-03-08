Caldara: 'Piatek loves to score goals like Inzaghi did'
19 February at 22:50AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara has praised Krzysztof Piatek saying that he lives for scoring goals like Filippo Inzaghi.
Caldara joined the rossoneri from Juventus, who had loaned him out to Atalanta. He joined Milan as part of the deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci go back to the bianconeri after a season at the San Siro.
The defender was recently talking to a weblog Event Tour BPM and he was asked his opinion about the new rossoneri hero Piatek and Caldara was full of praises for him.
He said: " Piatek immediately impressed me with his desire, he lives for goals like Inzaghi. Then he is good at managing the ball even back to the door making us climb well, we are lucky to have him with us.
"Gattuso incites us and encourages us to give our best, he is a great coach. Then Leonardo and Maldini have always been close to me, telling me to come back calmly."
Piatek, who joined the club from Genoa in January, has scored six times in the last five games in all competitions.
