Caldara praises Maldini and insists 'I will repay AC Milan's trust'
16 June at 09:45A wretched year. This is how Mattia Caldara defined his first season at AC Milan. A season conditioned by injuries and bad luck. The central defender has struggled throughout the season but is not giving up and cannot wait to get back to the field, as he said himself in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I'm getting better. I've started doing work on the pitch: running, stability exercises. In a few days I'll have a medical checkup and then a short vacation in Mykonos waiting to come back to Milanello," he said.
"The first two weeks after the operation were difficult on a mental as well as physical level. But the worst is over: another two or three months and I start from where I left off. I have a preliminary date for my return but I will keep it to myself.
"The injuries helped me to understand myself, my little character flaws. I thought a lot. I didn't play but I grew as a man and I understood what I was missing on a physical level. The second injury, the knee injury, was a fatality but the first one was partly due to the lack of elasticity and I worked hard to solve this problem.
"I've missed Milan and the Italian national team. We are at the beginning of a new cycle, Italy has had an important change and is achieving good results. Mancini calls together those who deserve it and I want to show that I can stay in the group.
"The move from Juventus? It was hectic. I found out everything a couple of days before the conclusion. I was still trying to get into the Juventus team and suddenly everything changed.
"The Milan fans welcomed me very well and I am very sorry not to have repaid their trust yet. I am very shy but immediately found myself well here. I apologize for this unfortunate year. As a child, I dreamed of taking the steps to the San Siro and seeing a full San Siro but it happened only once for me last season.
"Maldini? He always talked to me a lot and I felt his trust every time. Having someone like him, who made history at Milan, is a great stimulus. He called me even after my injury, he is always present," Caldara concluded.
