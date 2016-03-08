Caldara’s AC Milan move depends on Chelsea
27 July at 13:00AC Milan and Juventus are negotiating a possible swap deal between Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Bonucci but Chelsea could play a key part in the deal, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
Juventus are open to swap Caldara and Bonucci if they can maintain control on their defender through a buy-back clause and talks between the two clubs are ongoing since a few days now.
Caldara, however, has yet to give his green light to move to AC Milan while Bonucci has already agreed to make return to the Allianz Stadium.
According to the Italian paper Caldara would agree to move to AC Milan if Rugani is not going to join Chelsea.
The former Empoli star is wanted by the Blues who are expected to meet Juventus in the coming days to make a new formal offer for the Italian defender.
If Rugani remains at Juventus, however, Caldara would be open to leave Juve and join AC Milan while, if Rugani joins Chelsea, Caldara would prefer to remain in Turin to play his cards and try to get as much game time as possible with the Old Lady.
