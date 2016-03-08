Yesterday Mattia Caldara made his debut for Milan in the Rossoneri’s Europa League opener against Luxembourgish side F91 Dudelange. The young Italian defender played the whole match and kept a clean sheet in his first match, while playing alongside Alessio Romagnoli.Reports now suggest that the former Atalanta man could make his Serie A debut this weekend.According to Sky Sport, in view of the challenge against Atalanta on Saturday, the only uncertainty in the Milan line-up is Alessio Romagnoli’s partner in the defence. At the moment, Caldara is favoured over Mateo Musacchio, who has so far started all Serie A matches of the campaign.One of the reasons for this preference is also a slight head injury suffered by the Argentinian against Cagliari. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has stressed on numerous occasions that Caldara needs to adapt to a different philosophy and above all to a four-man backline compared to a three-man defence used by Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta.The San Siro based side is currently 13th in the Serie A, having won one, lost one and drawn one game so far.