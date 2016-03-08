Caldara to be the heart of the Milan project next season

02 April at 14:30
 
Mattia Caldara has completed the long recovery from injury and
is at the centre of the Milan project.
 
Leonardo and Maldini made a major investment in the summer to get it from Juventus. The two directors have reiterated the total trust to the defender and the intention for the next season, making him a pivot of the Milan defence, a clear signal also to Rino Gattuso, because if it is complicated to fit him into the defence mechanisms for the rest of this season next year will be another story.
 
Caldara is the future of the national team and of the club, a talented defender who was wanted by everyone and now looks to find some continuity. No one has any doubts about that his run in the Rossoneri has been a cursed season. The signals arrived strong and clear, ahead of predictable rumours of a farewell, that Milan is not even contemplating.
 
 

