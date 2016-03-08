Calderon: 'Mourinho to Real is done, he will be in Madrid on Monday'

Former Real Madrid President Roman Calderon has said that Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid is a done deal and he will be in Madrid by Monday.



Calderon was talking to BeIn Sport recently and he opened up more about Mourinho, also revealing that Zinedine Zidane turned down the chance to come back to the Los Blancos.



He said: "Mourinho will be the new Real Madrid manager. 90 percent, he will be in Madrid this week, perhaps on Monday itself. The decision to sack Solari has already been taken. Jose will earn 17 million euros.



"Real also contacted Zidane, but his answer was negative."

