Calhanoglu faces uncertainty after Pioli’s arrival
10 October at 09:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is facing an uncertain future after the change of manager at the club.
The Turkey international was one of the permanent member during the time of Marco Giampaolo where he had 535 minutes on the pitch in seven league matches.
However, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, with the arrival of new manager Stefano Pioli, it is likely that the 25-year-old is facing a risk of losing his place in the playing eleven.
The report stated that the 53-year-old is likely to prefer a 4-3-3 formation where the front three will consist of Suso, Krzysztof Piątek and Rafael Leão.
The development could have a serious impact on the future of Calhanoglu, who only has a contract with Milan till 2021 and can think of looking for a way out of the club in the January transfer window.
Calhanoglu has been at the San Siro since 2017 when he joined from German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €20 million.
