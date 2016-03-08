Calhanoglu, heroics against Lecce a small step to rebuild Milan career

A goal and an assist were not enough for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan to overtake Lecce and give Pioli three points on his debut for the Rossoneri as the head coach.But for midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, that game was nothing less than a turning point in his career for the club as he scored a goal and provided an assist for Krzysztof Piątek’s striker as well.The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder came under severe criticism for his performance in the first half of the season which is why there were reports that he was already on the brink of an exit, that too as soon as January.It was evident that the 25-year-old was not in the good books of the home fans as well which is why he was welcomed with jeers during the match against Lecce.But things changed and changed for the good after that performance, however, it will be completely wrong to say that performance alone was enough to make everything normal for Calhanoglu.It was a step in the right direction and something the former Hamburger SV playmaker can work on in the near future.As things stand, Milan is still very much open about letting Calhanoglu leave in the January transfer window but would only do so if a reasonable offer arrives.Turkish club Galatasaray tried to bring the midfielder back to the country in the summer but their offer was deemed not sufficient enough for the move to go through.Federico Albrizio