Calhanoglu: 'I stay at Milan to do like Juve in the Champions League'
15 March at 09:00Hakan Calhanoglu is looking forward to playing the derby. Milan's Turkish midfielder said in interviews with Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport: "There is a great expectation, we are all waiting for the derby. We feel strong and we are in great shape, but we have great respect for Inter. It will be tough and we will have to give 150%. I would like to take Politano, but Brozovic is also strong. Icardi? For them it is important, but they are matters that do not concern us. I would like to assist for the winning goal of Piatek, he and Paquetà joined the group quickly ".
"They say that I am the 'Coconut' of Gattuso? I have always had excellent relations with all my coaches, the respect is mutual. And then Gattuso is like that with all the players, not only with me. He played and knows what they need his boys. He transmits great positive energy and puts us in a position to perform at a high level. He personally helped me in my private life too, becoming a father was a great emotion."
"In January I was on the market? I know of some clubs' interest, but I'm happy here. I hope to stay at Milan for a long time, but it's a decision for the club. I don't feel under pressure unless I sign, the important thing is working for the team and not being selfish. I feel good and I run 12-13 kilometers per game, I think my performance is positive. I keep thinking of being among the best strikers of a standing football."
"We are a close-knit team, helping each other as a family. Kessie is the nicest, Bakayoko surprised me: first waterfalls and now he is a king. He deserves it because he trains very hard. We have more than one captain. Working in front of Maldini and Leonardo puts some pressure on us, but it makes you feel good and makes you accountable to the club you are playing for. Napoli must be careful not to lose any more points, we are in the form of Champions and we are not far from nights like Juve's against Atletico Madrid."
