Calhanoglu: ‘I will stay at AC Milan, this is my year’
27 July at 11:30Ahead of the upcoming season, Calhanoglu has rather clear ideas on what his position will be. On the eve of the friendly against Benfica, Calhanoglu spoke Gazzetta Dello Sport about his future with the club.
"I want to do more, but I would also like to explain a couple of things. When I arrived in Italy, my football changed completely. Compared to Germany, we run more here and there is much more attention to the defensive phase.
"It is not easy to adapt, but I'm getting used to it, indeed it has become a pleasure to help out in defence. The reality is that I never gave up, by character I'm one who plays for the group and the shirt. This will be my year.
"I feel like a Milan player and I never had any doubts about staying because I'm happy here. I specifically told my agent this. The 4-3-1-2? I feel like a number ten, but there are other interesting solutions as well," he concluded.
