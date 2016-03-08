Calhanoglu: ‘I will stay at AC Milan, this is my year’

27 July at 11:30
Ahead of the upcoming season, Calhanoglu has rather clear ideas on what his position will be. On the eve of the friendly against Benfica, Calhanoglu spoke Gazzetta Dello Sport about his future with the club.

"I want to do more, but I would also like to explain a couple of things. When I arrived in Italy, my football changed completely. Compared to Germany, we run more here and there is much more attention to the defensive phase.

"It is not easy to adapt, but I'm getting used to it, indeed it has become a pleasure to help out in defence. The reality is that I never gave up, by character I'm one who plays for the group and the shirt. This will be my year.

"I feel like a Milan player and I never had any doubts about staying because I'm happy here. I specifically told my agent this. The 4-3-1-2? I feel like a number ten, but there are other interesting solutions as well," he concluded.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.