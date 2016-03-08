Calhanoglu reacts to AC Milan missing out on Champions League

27 May at 15:15
AC Milan have missed out on a Champions League placement and several players, including Hakan Calhanoglu, have shared their reactions on social media: "Despite the win we are all disappointed for not reaching the top 4. We've fought until the very end of the season and in the end 68 points were not enough. Thank you to all the fans who have supported us this season. From the first second until the last one".

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.