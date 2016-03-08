Calhanoglu reacts to AC Milan missing out on Champions League

Nonostante la vittoria di ieri siamo tristi di non aver raggiunto la top 4. Abbiamo lottato fino all'ultimo, ma finire con 68 punti non è stato abbastanza alla fine. In ogni caso grazie a tutti i fan per l'incredibile sostegno dal primo all'ultimo secondo di questa stagione. pic.twitter.com/W2rWrqJDRH — Hakan Çalhanoğlu (@hakanc10) 27 maggio 2019

AC Milan have missed out on a Champions League placement and several players, including Hakan Calhanoglu, have shared their reactions on social media: "Despite the win we are all disappointed for not reaching the top 4. We've fought until the very end of the season and in the end 68 points were not enough. Thank you to all the fans who have supported us this season. From the first second until the last one".