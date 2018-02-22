Calhanoglu set for AC Milan stay this summer

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu is set for a stay at the club, despite the absence of European football next season.



While Calhanoglu did endure a disappointing start to life at the rossoneri, but he was one of Milan's best players in the second half of the season. And while the club finished sixth and missed out a Champions League spot, they can miss out on Europa League too, if the upcoming UEFA sanction wants that.



But it is believed that Calhanoglu is one of those players who will stay at the club, despite the absence of European football next season.



The duo of Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma can leave the club, but Calhanoglu will stay beyond this summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)