Calhanoglu wants to renew but AC Milan are taking their time - the reason
22 February at 20:10If it were up to him, the contract would have been signed already. Hakan Calhanoglu knows what he wants, and that is to renew his contract with AC Milan. Even in the most difficult moments, he has always put the Rossoneri first, now keen on resolving the situation.
As learned by Calciomercato.com, his agent will soon speak with Zvone Boban and Paolo Maldini to assess the situation. The Turkish international wants to stay at the San Siro, giving maximum willingness to renew the contract which will expire in 2021.
The former Bayer Leverkusen man earns €2.5m, a figure that certainly falls within the FFP parameters. The main problem relates to the future of the club, as there have been rumours of a new manager coming in or potentially even new owners.
Gazidis, Boban and Maldini have postponed any decision on the contracts expiring in 2021 (including Donnarumma) to the end of the season, when everything will be clearer. Calhanoglu will wait, with the same desire for Milan as ever.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments