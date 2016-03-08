Callejon's hugs, the 'graces' of Manolas. But not everyone was with Ancelotti

From yesterday evening Carlo Ancelotti is no longer the Napoli coach. The 4-0 at Genk, which promoted the Azzurri to the Champions League knockout rounds, was the farewell step of a coach who no longer received the trust of the company.



In light of the bad results in the last two months (only two victories in the last 9 official games), above all he no longer had the "grip" on a changing room increasingly split into factions among which some had become decidedly hostile in recent times.



Despite the strong tension that characterized Ancelotti's last weeks of work in Naples, some players in the locker room such as Kostas Manolas and Allan wanted to make their closeness to Ancelotti felt through their social profiles.



"Thank you very much for all you have done for me and for Naples. It was an honor to have you as my coach! A big good luck to you and your staff, I wish you the best because you deserve it ", the Greek defender thought on Instagram .



"You have been a special person, much more than a coach ... I thank you for all that you have done in these two years together ... I wish you and all the staff a big good luck," the Brazilian echoed .



Ancelotti is expected to be replaced by Genarro Gatusso in the coming days.

