Callejon agent plays down AC Milan links
25 June at 15:55The agent of Napoli star Jose Callejon has given an update regarding AC Milan's chase of the former Real Madrid man.
Callejon has become a very important player for the partenopei ever since he arrived from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a fee in the region of 10 million euros. Last season, Callejon appeared in all of the 38 Serie A games for Napoli, scoring ten times and assisting just as many times.
In an interview that Callejon's agent Manuel Garcia Quillon gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he revealed that he has no idea about Milan's interest in the winger.
He said: "The release clause of Albiol and Callejon will expire on the 30th of June. I deny contacts with Villarreal, Valencia and Chelsea for Albiol. I am not aware that Milan want Callejon. Whoever wants to pay the clause has time until June 30th."
Reports have linked Milan with a move for Callejon and the rossoneri can make an offer this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
