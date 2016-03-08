Callejon: "Fair result, people thought we'd be dead..."

06 November at 23:25
Speaking to Sky Italia after the game, Jose Callejon had his say on the encounter with PSG, declaring that it was a 'fair result'. 
 
"They had a very good first half, while we did well to pus forward in the second half. I think it was a fair result. We wanted more, but it was important not to lose. The group remains open and we're still up there. 
 
"The penalty? I saw that Lorenzo took a shot and that Thiago Silva made an error, so I just went for it. The group? It's very open now, there are three very important points up for grabs against Red Star Belgrade. We have to give our all. 
 
“As the manager told us, people thought we’d be dead the moment the draw was made, but we are still up there and can play our football.”
 

