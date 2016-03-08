Callejon, 'It can be a historic match for the club and the city

Jose Callejon, a Napoli footballer, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the Europa League return match against Arsenal.

"It will be difficult tomorrow, against a great team. But the locker room is hungry and will put everything in the field: we have to do it for us, for the city, for the fans. We deserve so many things, we hope for the perfect match.

Can the group manage to win the Europa League? We are confident, we know we missed the first half of the first leg: we returned home with regret, we did not do well. Tomorrow we have a historic opportunity to play at the highest level, to go to the semi-finals.

How did I wait for the match? You need to rest well and be 100% focused, it can be a historic match for the club and the city. We all want the semi-finals, we all need to have it in our heads: we need the right courage against a strong team, we need heart.

My secret? Football is my job, I try to do it 100%. From the first to the last day in Naples I will train and always play 100%. I was lucky enough to be here and always play, I'm happy with what I do: I've been here for six years, I've played many games and I'm happy with what I've done and what I'm going to do ".