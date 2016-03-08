Callejon ready to join Benitez and Hamsik in China
11 October at 15:00Napoli forward Jose Callejon appears to be coming to an end of his time with the Neapolitan side. As has been reported by Tuttosport, Callejon was nearing a deal with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in the summer, the club where Rafa Benitez and Marek Hamsik are currently contracted.
However, Napoli still viewed him as an important part of the team for the meantime and, therefore, he stayed. This being said, in summer 2020, Callejon will likely leave Napoli, set to move to China to work alongside Benitez and Hamsik once again.
