Calls for rules to be changed towards racism in Italian football as Cagliari expected to escape with just a fine following Kean abuse

After the controversies of the last few days, today the sentence will be handed down by the Sporting Judge on the Kean case. The case comes from Tuesday evening, when Juventus beat Cagliari and the Juve attacker was the victim of racist chants at Sardegna Arena, which caused a lot of controversy not only in Italy, but all over the world. Yet, unfortunately, hard punishment is not to be expected.

However the widely held assumption is that Cagliari will escape any serious punishment. As reported by the Republic, in fact, only a fine for Cagliari is expected. Article 11 of the sports justice code makes clubs responsible for fans that "for the size and real perception of the phenomenon are an expression of discrimination". This does not seem to be the case, given that only one of the three delegates of the federal prosecutor's office present at the stadium took note of the monkey chants, attributing them to "thirty or forty people."

The whole situation is followed very closely by the FIGC and, in particular, by President Gabriele Gravina, who has asked for a revision of Article 11, among the tasks entrusted to the commission charged with reforming the rules of federal justice, to avoid the repetition of similar cases.