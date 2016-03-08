Cambiasso: ‘Leicester Chairman Srivaddhanaprabha was the perfect president’
29 October at 11:30Former Inter and Leicester City star Esteban Cambiasso spoke about the tragic death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who lost his life alongside four more people in a helicopter accident outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday night.
“Srivaddhanaprabha’s death is a very sad news, he was a good person, the perfect president, the president you always want to have.”
“This news came all of a sudden, I think was taking that helicopter after every game, this time he didn’t reach his destination and it’s very sad for all of us. The Premier League didn’t suspend the games because there was no official confirmation of his death, it’s a decision that the league couldn’t take”, Cambiasso told Sky Sport.
Cambiasso joined Leicester City from Inter in summer 2014. He played 33 games with the Foxes during his one-year spell at the club. He has one assists and five goals with the Premier League side.
