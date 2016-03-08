Cambiasso predicts boost for Liverpool, Napoli or PSG
25 October at 10:35With three Champions League matches behind us, the cards seem to have been handed out to the teams featuring in the group stage. Group C looks to be the most interesting and unpredictable group, with all of PSG, Liverpool and Napoli looking to secure qualification and avoid regressing to the Europa League. Former Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso spoke about the group in the studios of Sky Sports.
"I think that anyone between them who passes to the next round will receive a big boost for the rest of the season," he said.
"Teams like Juventus that dominate the group will receive less from a mental point of view while qualifying from a group of this magnitude gives you more strength and awareness," Cambiasso added.
Liverpool are currently top of the group with 6 points from 3 matches, but Napoli are behind the English side by just 1 point. PSG, meanwhile, sit in 3rd, 1 point behind Carlo Ancelotti's team. Seeing the standings it is clear that this is a group to be observed with great attention.
