Cameroon qualify for the AFCON: Coach Seedorf shows off celebratory dance

seedorf, camerun, kluivert, sorrisi, 2018/19
24 March at 23:00
Yesterday, Cameroon guaranteed a place in the next edition of the African Cup of Nations with a clear 3-0 victory over Comoros. The national team led by Clarence Seedorf will thus feature at the continental competition in June and July this year. The former AC Milan midfielder shared all his happiness by posting his dancing celebration on Instagram after the match: "Pure joy! The boys did a great job and it was fair that I showed them my dance moves! Lions are back!," the Dutchman wrote as a caption.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.