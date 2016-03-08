Camoranesi compares Zielinski to Nedved

Former Juventus and Italy star winger Mauro German Camoranesi is now working as pundit for Dazn and yesterday he was at the San Paolo to comment the thrilling Serie A tie between AC Milan and Napoli.



The Rossoneri wasted a big chance to take the first three points of the season home as Napoli managed to complete a stunning comeback. Carlo Ancelotti's side recovered from two goals down and won the game 3-2.



Piotr Zielinski played a vital part in Napoli's win as the Poland International scored a brace that helped Napoli to level the game. Camoranesi spoke to Zielinski on Dazn at the end of the game and compared him with his former Juventus team-mate Pavel Nedved: "It's a pleasure to hear this from a great footballer like Camoranesi", Zielinski said.



“Fans have helped us, in August we feel like we are on holiday but we played well and deserved to win. AC Milan had three shots on goal and scored twice. Serie A title? I don’t know, some clubs have signed amazing players. Let’s see what will happen.”