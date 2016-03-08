Camoranesi: 'Kessie is a fantastic player'

10 March at 14:15
AC Milan defeated Chievo 2-1 yesterday to consolidate their place among the top 3 of the Serie A table. The performance was not too convincing, however, former Italian international Mauro Camoranesi praised one player in particular after the match on DAZN.

"Kessie is a fantastic player, he has quantity and quality, he is irreplaceable. Nobody has his characteristics. He only misses a few more goals but he grinds kilometres and throws himself forward, always helps the defence and is always where he has to be. Who knows how many teams would like him," he said. 

