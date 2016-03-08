New Juventus signing Emre Can has revealed his relationship with Jurgen Klopp and why he left Liverpool to join Juventus this summer.Can's contract ran out at the Anfield based side and he has now joined the Old Lady on a free transfer.The German midfielder's unveiling happened at a recent press-conference in Turin. And the former Bayern Munich man was asked about why he left Liverpool and talked about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp.Regarding his relationship with Klopp, Can said: "I did not have any problems with him. In fact he gave me my good luck and we parted happily."When asked why he joined Juventus from Liverpool, the midfielder said: "I know the mentality of this club well, there's a winning mentality and it's my mentality, I'm here to win titles."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)